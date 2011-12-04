* Caisse des Depots in talks to buy Silic stake
* Says no deal struck yet
* Any deal would involve Icade share exchange
PARIS, Dec 4 French state bank Caisse des
Depots said on Sunday it was in talks to acquire a stake in
real estate company Silic SILP.PA, held by mutual insurer
Groupama GRPMHA.UL, but a deal had not been reached yet.
Last week, French publication l'Agefi said Caisse des
Depots, insurer CNP Assurances and French property investment
trust Icade (ICAD.PA) were in advanced talks to buy Groupama's
44 percent stake in Silic.
L'Agefi said Caisse des Depots planned to acquire the stake
through Icade and CNP, of which it owned 56 percent and 40
percent, respectively.
Caisse des Depots said in a statement the deal with
Groupama would involve a share exchange with Icade, but did not
give details.
"No agreement has been reached yet at this stage," it
added.
Groupama is hoping to raise 800 million euros ($1.07
billion) by the end of the year by selling its stake in Silic
and is also exploring a sale of its brokerage unit GAN
Eurocourtage for which it seeking 1 billion euros, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.
As of Friday market prices, Silic had a market
capitalisation of 1.3 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7446 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Jan Paschal)