BRIEF-CA Technologies to acquire Veracode
* CA Technologies to acquire Veracode, a leading SAAS-based secure devops platform provider
Nov 20 Silicon Graphics International Corp : * SGI finalizes terms of global supply chain partnership with Jabil Circuit * Jabil to purchase SGI's primary manufacturing facility and certain other
manufacturing assets for about $6 million in cash * Says expects that about 130 of its manufacturing personnel in Chippewa Falls
will transfer to Jabil * Expects to incur cash and non-cash charges of about $2 million in its Q2
ending December 27, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: