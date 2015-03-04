New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 (Reuters) -
* U.S. judge grants preliminary approval to $415 mln class action settlement over no-poach allegations against Apple , Google, Intel and Adobe -
* U.S. judge in San Jose, California says $415 million is "substantial," particularly because the plaintiffs could receive no damages if case went to trial
* Total recovery for tech worker class in no-poach case is $435 mln, when combined with previous $20 mln settlement involving Disney and Intuit (Reporting By Dan Levine)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.