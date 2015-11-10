Nov 10 California-based Silicon Valley Bank, a unit of SVB Financial Group, on Monday named Michael Dreyer chief operations officer, replacing Bruce Wallace.

Wallace has been appointed Silicon Valley Bank's chief digital officer, overseeing digital banking and SVB's fee-based product businesses.

Dreyer joins SVB from British mobile-banking software maker Monitise Plc, where he worked as its COO and president of its Americas division.

Dreyer has previously been Visa Inc's chief information officer. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)