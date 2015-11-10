UPDATE 2-China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 32 pct as commodity prices rally
* Strong raw materials prices driving best profit growth in years
Nov 10 California-based Silicon Valley Bank, a unit of SVB Financial Group, on Monday named Michael Dreyer chief operations officer, replacing Bruce Wallace.
Wallace has been appointed Silicon Valley Bank's chief digital officer, overseeing digital banking and SVB's fee-based product businesses.
Dreyer joins SVB from British mobile-banking software maker Monitise Plc, where he worked as its COO and president of its Americas division.
Dreyer has previously been Visa Inc's chief information officer. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Strong raw materials prices driving best profit growth in years
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.