May 26 Siliconware Precision Industries :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$3.8 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 23

* Last date before book closure June 26 with book closure period from June 27 to July 1

* Record date July 1

* Payment date July 21

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zJxU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)