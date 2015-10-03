(Adds comment from Silimed)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 2 Brazil's health regulator
Anvisa said on Friday it had suspended the production, sale and
use of products made by Brazilian breast-implant maker Silimed
after an inspection found the company failed production
standards.
Anvisa acted a week after European regulators banned the
sale of silicone implants made by Silimed Indústria de Implantes
Ltda after a German authority found some manufacturing surfaces
contaminated with particles.
Anvisa described the ban as "a precautionary measure" after
a recent inspection confirmed the German authority's findings.
The regulator said it was carrying out tests on these products
to assess any risks.
In a statement Silimed said that it has always maintained
the highest quality standards and that the existence of sterile
particles do not represent a health risk. It is working with
European and Brazilian regulators to reverse the decision, it
said.
Silimed, which produces breast, penile and testicular
implants, says it is the largest manufacturer of silicone
implants in South America. It is first in sales in Brazil, third
in the world and exports devices to more than 75 countries
worldwide.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)