LONDON, Sept 23 Sales of silicone implants made
by Brazil's Silimed and used in thousands of patients in Britain
have been suspended due to safety concerns, British medical
regulators and suppliers said on Thursday.
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency
(MHRA) said it and other European regulators are testing
Silimed's products - which include breast, penile and testicular
implants - after contamination was detected during an audit of
the company's manufacturing practices.
A German authority appointed to monitor Silimed "has
recently carried out an inspection of the manufacturing plant in
Brazil and established that the surfaces of some devices were
contaminated with particles," it said in a statement.
The Silimed suspension covers devices used in plastic
surgery such as breast and pectoral implants, urological devices
including testicular and penile implants and vaginal stents, as
well as other surgical devices, the MHRA said.
Silimed says it is the largest manufacturer of silicone
implants in South America, first in sales in Brazil and third in
the world. It exports its devices to more than 75 countries
worldwide.
Eurosurgical, a company which distributes Silimed's products
in Britain, said it had supplied around 13,000 implants in the
UK over the past five years.
"The vast majority would have been breast implants, and
around 60 percent of those would have been for use in cosmetic
breast enlargement," Eurosurgical's Managing Director Peter
Cranstone told Reuters.
A spokesman for the MHRA said it did not yet know whether
any potentially contaminated products would have reached
patients, and did not know how many Silimed products might be
affected. "All those questions are part of our current
investigations," he said.
The MHRA statement said, however, that "for the moment there
has been no indication that these issues would pose a threat to
the implanted person's safety."
"EU health regulators have initiated testing of samples of
products to establish if there are any health risks," it said.
Silimed said in an email it was preparing a technical note
to show its products comply with national and international
standards, and will send it to European health authorities.
The Silimed product suspension comes after medical
authorities found in 2010 that one of the world's leading breast
implant makers, France's Poly Implant Prothèse (PIP), was not
using medical-grade silicone in its devices, leading them to
have double the rupture rate of other implants.
Hundreds of thousands of patients across Europe and South
America were affected, and PIP's president, Jean-Claude Mas, was
given a four-year jail sentence in December 2013.
The British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and
Aesthetic Surgeons said it was aware of the Silimed issue and
was working closely with British regulators.
"There has been no indication...that these issues pose a
threat to patient safety, however we are advising our members to
contact any patients who may be affected," BAPRAS president
Nigel Mercer said in a statement.
