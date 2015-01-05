UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Silkeborg IF Invest A/S :
* Has sold Kasper Dolberg to AJAX Amsterdam
* Updates 2014 pretax result to loss of 3 - 4 million Danish crowns ($480,823 - $641,098)
* Previously saw 2014 pretax result to loss of 4 - 6 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2393 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.