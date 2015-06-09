FRANKFURT, June 9 Shares in Siltronic , the world's third-largest maker of the silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, will likely be priced in a 30-32 euros per share range in its upcoming flotation, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Books, which are due to close on Wednesday afternoon, have been covered since the end of last week. The first day of trading is set for Thursday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Vikram Subhedar; Writing by Jonathan Gould)