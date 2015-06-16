Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, June 16 Siltronic, the world's third-biggest maker of silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, said a greenshoe option as part of last week's initial public offering was fully exercised.
Including the greenshoe option, 12.65 million were placed with investors, translating into a free float of 42.2 percent and placement proceeds of 379.5 million euros ($428.00 million), Siltronic said.
Shares in Siltronic, which is majority-owned by parent Wacker Chemie, were listed in the Frankfurt stock exchange last week and are currently trading at 33.755 euros apiece, above their offer price of 30 euros. ($1 = 0.8867 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
