| HOUSTON, April 1
A San Francisco company that
has come up with a less expensive technology to convert natural
gas to gasoline, diesel and other liquids is seeking to put it
to use on a larger commercial scale.
Siluria Technologies uses a catalyst to convert methane into
ethylene, a building block for petrochemicals, and then another
catalyst to turn that into liquids, primarily gasoline, Chief
Executive Ed Dineen said in an interview this week.
"It's a technology the industry has long sought after," said
Dineen, who was formerly chief operating officer of chemicals
company LyondellBasell Industries NV.
With backing from Saudi Aramco and partnerships with
well-known industry players including the Linde Group
and Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem, Dineen
hopes to break into natural gas processing with improvements
that make the decades-old technology economical.
A less expensive way to turn natural gas into motor fuels
could potentially benefit consumers, as natural gas is far
cheaper and more plentiful than crude oil.
Abundant domestic natural gas from the shale boom prompted
plans by Royal Dutch Shell and South African
petrochemicals company Sasol for gas-to-liquids
projects that use a different process, known as Fischer-Tropsch.
But Shell in 2013 shelved a potential gas-to-liquids plant
in Louisiana when the cost spiked to $20 billion, and Sasol in
January delayed its final decision on whether to build a similar
project in the same state after oil prices tumbled.
Fischer-Tropsch has high start-up and operating costs that
involve breaking natural gas apart into a synthetic gas, which
can be converted into liquids, Dineen said.
He worked on that technology three decades ago with Arco in
Alaska, where natural gas from the Prudhoe Bay oilfield was
stranded because of a lack of pipeline infrastructure to move it
to markets.
Among the challenges were the need to operate at such high
temperatures that safety and costs became a concern, said
Dineen. Also, some catalysts worked the first time but then fell
apart, he said.
Innovations including nanowire technology to test catalysts
quickly speeds up trial-and-error testing, making it more
efficient to find what works at a more affordable cost, Dineen
said.
Siluria has been testing the technology at California
facilities for several years, and more recently at Braskem's
demonstration plant in La Porte, near Houston. The company aims
to commercialize it by 2017.
