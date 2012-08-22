European shares up, Unilever and Pearson weigh on FTSE - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON Aug 22 CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures market operator, will begin clearing London silver forwards from August 28, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The product will be physically settled, it added.
The exchange launched a similar service with clearing, settlement and delivery for over-the-counter London gold forwards in February, a move it attributed to demand from customers to manage counterparty credit risk.
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Adds quote on aluminium, updates prices)