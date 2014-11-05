* Maple Leaf silver coins hard to get -retailers
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Nov 5 A tumble in silver
prices to four-year lows has triggered a global scramble by
consumers to purchase silver coins and bars as the metal has
reached its cheapest level relative to gold in more than five
years.
The U.S. Mint said on Wednesday it has temporarily sold out
of its American Eagle silver bullion coins after recent
"tremendous" demand, while retailers and distributors in Asia
and the United States said they were struggling to get supplies
of items such as Canadian Maple Leaf silver coins.
Demand for silver has been strong over the past few months,
but retailers say buying interest has soared in recent days as
the metal has slid towards its lowest since 2010.
Silver fell to 4-1/2-year lows at $15.13 an ounce on
Wednesday, down 21 percent this year so far.
"We have seen a significant uptake in demand for silver in
recent days, both for coins and for 1,000 ounce bars," Mark
O'Byrne, research director of bullion dealer GoldCore, said.
"Silver Maples are being snapped up by U.S. and Asian buyers
as the premiums are lower than for silver Eagles. Silver
Philharmonics continue to be popular in Europe as they too are
cheaper than Eagles, with a similar premium to Maples."
Gold and silver Philharmonics are issued by the Austrian
Mint, while the U.S. Mint issues American Eagle coins.
Demand for silver coins and bars accounted for more than a
fifth of total demand in 2013, according to a report by the
Silver Institute.
An ounce of gold is now about equal in price to 74
ounces of silver, the biggest spread between them since early
2009. Due to its greater affordability, silver sales tend to
outstrip gold in volume terms and attract a lot more retail
buyers.
"Supply of silver from some mints has been delayed," said
Brian Lan, managing director of Singapore-based retailer
GoldSilver Central.
"Demand had not been great early this year, so they had
reduced production capacity and manpower. When there was a
spike, they were caught off guard," Lan said.
Most mints across the globe typically launch a new product
lineup at the beginning of each year. They would not be sitting
on big inventories towards the end of the year, and a ramp-up in
production could take a while.
In September the Royal Canadian Mint started allocating, an
industry term meaning rationing, its Maple Leaf silver coins in
response to high demand, according to a spokesman.
With the allocation of silver coins in place, the mint
continues to produce and take orders for 2014 coins with no
anticipated halt in shipments, he said.
But retailers are already finding it hard to get hold of the
mint's products as they sell out their existing stock.
"The premiums of silver Maple Leaf bullion are going to rise
soon, because dealers cannot get their hands on the coins," said
Scott Spitzer, chief operating officer at Manfra Tordella &
Brookes, one of the largest U.S. coin wholesalers in New York.
Some Asian dealers said they had to pull Maple Leaf coins
from their lineup until they get the mint's 2015 products.
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLES
In mid-April 2013, silver lost nearly a fifth of its value
in two days, tracking a rout in gold, which prompted a rush to
snap up both the metals at bargain prices.
But with the drop to four-year lows last week, demand for
the two metals this time around has not been the same.
Demand for gold has picked up in Europe and the United
States, but in Asia, the top gold-consuming region, the sort of
buying frenzy that occurred last year has not taken place.
"(Silver) supply is not as bad as April 2013, but there is
definitely more tightness in the chain," said Gregor Gregersen,
a director at Singapore retailer Silver Bullion, adding that
supply times were increasing.
The U.S. Mint is not allocating silver or gold at the
moment. In June, the mint lifted a rationing of silver American
Eagle coins that had been in place since January last year.
The U.S. Mint sold 1.4 million ounces of silver American
Eagle coins on Friday alone, the highest daily sales since the
new 2014-dated coins first became available on Jan. 13.
The Perth Mint, which runs the only gold refinery in No. 2
gold producer Australia, said it was not facing any supply
issues. It usually launches a new line of products from
September, unlike the other mints.
"We built up a lot of stock for those releases. So we have
quite a few months worth of stock," said Neil Vance, wholesale
manager at the Perth Mint.
"If this had been a different time of the year, it would
have been a different story."
