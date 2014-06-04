NEW YORK, June 4 ETF Securities, one of the
biggest providers of exchange-traded funds, has submitted a
proposal to develop a new global silver price benchmark when the
117-year-old London silver fix is disbanded in August.
The company, which operates precious metals-backed ETFs, has
sent a proposed solution to the London Bullion Market
Association (LBMA), the Financial Times reported citing founder
and chairman Graham Tuckwell.
The plan would involve the London Stock Exchange's auction
platform for shares, and result in physically settled
transactions, he said.
"From talking to people in the market, I am absolutely
confident that this will be benchmark accepted by the LBMA
members," he said. "It offers real transparency and the
infrastructure is already in place."
In the race to develop an alternative to the London silver
"fix," the UK company will be up against big global exchanges,
including the London Metal Exchange and CME Group Inc.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)