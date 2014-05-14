May 14 The 117-year-old global benchmark price for spot silver, known as the silver fix, is to be scrapped from August.

The fix is set every day at noon by three banks, who get together over the telephone to work out the price at which their customers are willing to buy and sell the metal.

That benchmark is then published in the market as a standard that can be used by producers, consumers and traders in setting their contracts, buying and selling silver.

The fix, along with other commodity benchmarks, has come under increasing regulatory scrutiny over the last year or so, since the scandal over manipulation of the Libor interest rate.

That has intensified since Deutsche Bank, which was involved in both the silver and gold fixes, said in January that it was putting its seat at the process up for sale, potentially leaving only two banks on the silver fix.

It has since announced it will quit both fixes.

HOW IT WORKS

The process began in 1897, predating the gold fix by 22 years. At that time, the cash price of silver was 27-9/16 pennies.

At the opening, the chairman of the fix announces an opening price based on the prevailing spot price in U.S. dollars.

Each of the fixing members then determines buying and selling interest at that price among their clients. If interest matches, the price is declared fixed.

If not, the price is moved up or down until the fix is achieved. This type of price adjustment process, known as 'tatonnement', is often termed a Walrasian auction.

WHO IS INVOLVED

The current silver fixers are HSBC, Deutsche Bank, and Scotiabank. Scotia's head of precious metals, Simon Weeks, chairs the process.

Deutsche Bank announced late last month that it was quitting the fix without finding a buyer for the seat at the fixing table that it put up for sale at the start of the year.

That led to speculation within the market that the silver fix would struggle to continue with only two members, especially after a senior official at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the watchdog could intervene if there were too few participants to set commodity benchmarks.

WHO USES IT?

In a 24-hour rolling market like spot silver which does not have a 'close', the fix gives a daily set snapshot of the price that producers and consumers can use as a reference.

Silver miners like Poland's KGHM, one of the world's largest producers, use the fix to set their contracts to refine and sell the metal.

End-users, such as Belgian imaging group Agfa-Gevaert , and others in the chemical, electrical and photovolataic sectors, use the benchmark in contracts to buy.

Silver, an excellent electrical conductor, is widely used in electronics manufacturing and various other industrial processes, as well as in photography, jewellery, and coin smelting. It is also a popular investment, especially at the retail end of the market.

WHAT NOW?

Users say that once the fix ceases to be produced on August 14, they will have to negotiate a new way of finding a benchmark price with their contractual partners.

The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said it is consulting with market participants over the way forward for a London silver daily price mechanism.

Some other pricing mechanisms already exist. The London Metals Exchange (LME) currently distributes gold and silver spot prices and forward rates on behalf of the LBMA.

At 1700 hours, the eight market makers of the LBMA contribute closing spot prices and forward rates to the LME via an automated data collection system. A forward curve is produced based on the spot price and forward rates between one week and three years.

This data reflects the daily close of the London bullion market, the LME said.

The CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange, also carries data on silver prices through its Comex futures trading platform. Market sources say a snapshot of the Comex price, or a price based on it, could be used an alternative to the fix.

