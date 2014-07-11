Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, July 11 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and Thomson Reuters Benchmark Services Ltd will operate an electronic silver price benchmark when the current 117-year-old process, known as the "fix", is disbanded in August, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday.
The current operator of the benchmark - London Silver Market Fixing Ltd - said in May it would stop running the daily fix-setting conference call, following increased regulatory attention in the wake of benchmark manipulation in other markets.
The LBMA had subsequently consulted with market participants with the aim of producing a transparent electronic alternative that complies with toughened regulatory standards. The new process starts on Aug. 15, the LBMA said.
Thomson Reuters Benchmark Services is part of Thomson Reuters Corp .
(Reporting by Clara Denina and Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.