* Chinese bank to join silver benchmark after MOU
* CCB will be seventh participant in pricing mechanism
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 19 China Construction Bank (CCB)
will join the LMBA silver benchmark-setting process
after signing a memorandum of understanding with CME Group
, the exchange operator said in a statement on Monday.
CME, in conjunction with Thomson Reuters, parent of
Reuters News, took over as operator of the London silver
price benchmark last year, after the historic precious metals
"fixes", in use in some cases for more than a century, were
replaced by electronic auctions.
CCB will join HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Mitsui
& Co Precious Metals, Bank of Nova Scotia - ScotiaMocatta,
Toronto Dominion Bank and UBS in taking part in the
daily auction process hosted by CME and Thomson Reuters.
CME's Harriet Hunnable, group managing director of metals
products, said on the sidelines of the London Bullion Market
Association annual conference in Vienna on Monday she was
pleased that the bank is joining the silver benchmark.
Chinese institutions are taking an increasing role in
international precious metals markets. Bank of China in June
became the first Chinese bank to join the gold price
benchmark-setting process operated by Intercontinental Exchange
(ICE).
China, the metal's largest consumer and producer, is also
aiming to become a global gold price setter in its own
right by the end of 2015 with its yuan-denominated gold
benchmark, which could challenge rivals' effort to increase
market share.
The Shanghai Gold Exchange launched an international
platform last year that allowed foreign players to trade
yuan-denominated gold contracts for the first time.
