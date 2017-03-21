NEWSMAKER-BHP's new chairman built reputation on Amcor turnaround
SYDNEY, June 16 BHP's new chairman Ken MacKenzie, an avid sailor, is not afraid to rock the boat.
March 21 Canadian mining financing company Silver Wheaton Corp is proposing changing its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp as half its revenue now comes from gold, it said on Tuesday.
Since 2013, the Vancouver-based company has seen a marked increase in gold production, and in the second half of 2016 its revenue was evenly split between silver and gold, the company said in a statement accompany its fourth-quarter results.
Shareholders will be asked to approve the name change at the company's annual meeting in May.
Silver Wheaton in 2004 pioneered the concept of metals "streaming," a type of alternative finance where miners receive upfront cash in return for future production at a discounted, fixed price. Initially most of the metal it received was silver.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
SYDNEY, June 16 BHP's new chairman Ken MacKenzie, an avid sailor, is not afraid to rock the boat.
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
June 15 The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.