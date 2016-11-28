BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Nov 28 Privately held Silverback Exploration LLC will sell oil and gas assets for $855 million to Centennial Resource Development Inc, which is backed by energy private equity fund Riverstone Holdings LLC.
The assets have net production of about 3,500 barrels of oil equivalents per day, Centennial said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Martina D'Couto)
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru