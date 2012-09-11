Sept 11 Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp filed with
U.S. regulators to raise up to $287.5 million in an initial
public offering of its common shares.
The company, which leases single-family properties, did not
reveal the number of shares or the price at which it plans to
sell them.
It did not name the stock exchange it planned to list its
shares on.
Silver Bay said it will be externally managed by PRCM Real
Estate Advisers LLC, a joint venture of private capital
management firms Pine River Domestic Management L.P. and
Provident Real Estate Advisors LLC.
The company plans to contribute the net proceeds of the
offering to buy single-family properties and to renovate
properties.
The company also plans to buy single-family properties from
Two Harbors Investment Corp and Provident in exchange of
its common shares.
An affiliate of Pine River also serves as the external
manager of Two Harbors, the company said.
Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Silver Bay, which intends to
elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax
purposes, told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that
Credit Suisse will underwrite the offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.