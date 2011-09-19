METALS-London copper hovers near two-month peak on supply worries
TORONTO, Sept 19 A group of short-sellers, who earlier this month accused miner Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) of fraud, outlined new allegations against the company on Monday.
In a new anonymous posting on alfredlittle.com, the short-sellers accused the company of inflating its earnings and provided details on some earlier allegations.
Silvercorp, which operates silver mines in China, is the latest in a string of North American-listed China-focused companies to come under short-seller attack. Complaints center around murky finances, or items in corporate filings that the short-sellers say cannot be substantiated. [ID:nS1E78D0YV]
The company has dismissed all the anonymous allegations of fraud and accused short-sellers of attempting to run a "short and distort" scheme designed to drive down its share price.
Silvercorp shares were down 4.6 percent at C$6.50 at 11:10 a.m. (1510 GMT) on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while its U.S. listed shares were down 5.4 percent at $6.64.
