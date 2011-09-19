Sept 19 Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) said on Monday that all fraud allegations made against it by an anonymous short-seller known as Alfred Little are baseless and manipulative.

The company said that it is working with securities regulators to investigate the source of allegations.

Silvercorp, which operates silver mines in China, is the latest in a string of companies to come under short-seller attack. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)