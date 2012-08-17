By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 17 A New York state judge threw
out a lawsuit filed by Vancouver-based Silvercorp Metals Inc
against investors who raised questions of potential accounting
fraud and misstatements of assets.
New York state Supreme Court Justice Carol Edmead dismissed
a defamation complaint brought by Silvercorp, a
China-focused mining company, against New York-based hedge fund
Anthion Management, court documents showed on Fri day.
The case relates to a 14-page dossier sent anonymously to
Canadian securities regulators and select news organizations,
including Reuters, on Aug. 29, 2011. The report outlined
Anthion's argument that Silvercorp was engaged in accounting
irregularities that meant the company's share price was
over-valued.
"Considering the letters and postings here as a whole, the
Court finds they are not actionable," Edmead said in her
decision.
The case was also dismissed against online equity research
blog AlfredLittle.com and other defendants.
"We are pleased with the Court's decision to dismiss
Silvercorp's complaint, which, we maintained was baseless from
the outset," an Anthion spokesperson said in an email.
Attempts to contact Silvercorp's management were not
immediately successful.
Anthion said in March 2012 it had posted, anonymously,
copies of a detailed final 17-page report with its supporting
materials on Sept. 14 to the website www.chinastockwatch.com.
Copies were also sent to Canadian regulators, as well as
Silvercorp's outside auditors.
The author of the reports stated in its materials that the
firm held a short position in Silvercorp stock after concluding
from its research that there were inconsistencies between
financial information that appeared to have been reported by
Silvercorp to both Chinese and U.S. regulators.
Anthion acknowledged its authorship of the report in a
countersuit filed against Silvercorp in New York State Supreme
Court on March 12.
Silvercorp's stock lost 3.1 percent to C$5.31 on Friday. The
share price is down nearly 33 percent from the day prior to
Anthion's original report on Aug. 29 of last year. It had traded
at an all-time high of C$15.60 on April 8, 2011.