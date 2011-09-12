* BCSC investigates anonymous allegations of fraud

By Euan Rocha

TORONTO, Sept 12 Shares in China-focused miner Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) slumped on Monday after regulators said they were seeking information from the author of an anonymous letter accusing the company of fraud.

In a statement first released on Friday, but dated Sept. 12, the British Columbia Securities Commission said it has begun a regulatory investigation into the allegations.

Asking the author of the letter to come forward, the commission indicated that it is examining both the nature of the complaint and the allegations contained in the letter.

Silvercorp's stock closed nearly 8 percent lower at C$7.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

The shares, which touched a record high of C$15.60 in April, are down more than 50 percent over the last five months, including a 16 percent slump on Sept. 2, when Vancouver-based Silvercorp said it had obtained an anonymous letter alleging a $1.3 billion fraud at the company.

The company denied the allegations and threatened legal action to recover damages. [ID:nN1E7810DH]

Similar fraud charges leveled by short-seller Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters recently felled the stock of Chinese forest plantation operator Sino-Forest TRE.TO, which is now halted and at the center of an Ontario probe.

Silvercorp, which operates silver mines in China, said it welcomed the BCSC's "quick and decisive" actions to investigate the allegations made against it, particularly BCSC's efforts to discover the letter writer's identity.

"We are co-operating fully with the BCSC and other regulatory and law enforcement agencies so that truth can be restored, Silvercorp's reputation can be cleansed, and those involved in this manipulative scheme are held accountable," Chief Executive Rui Feng said in a statement.

Silvercorp has said the letter alleged that it reported a net profit in 2010 to North American regulators while reporting a net loss to Chinese regulators, and that statements about the grade of its ore deposits were "too good to be true."

Silvercorp has asked a committee of its independent board members to investigate the allegations and sought assistance from the BCSC, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the market enforcement arm of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Silvercorp has thus far repurchased about 2.32 million common shares at an average price of C$8.12 each in a share buyback program aimed at restoring investor confidence. The board has authorized a buyback of up to 10 million shares.

The company holds its annual shareholder on Sept. 23. It is also hosting a trip later this month for investors and analysts, who are keen to visit its Ying mine site in China.

A slew of charges has rattled investor confidence in North American-listed companies that have most of their operations in China. A number of these now face trading halts, delistings, lawsuits and regulatory investigations. [ID:nN1E77U1JO] [ID:nL4E7JM2B1] ($1=$1 Canadian) (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Janet Guttsman)