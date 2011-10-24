TORONTO Oct 24 An independent report released on Monday should put to rest short-seller allegations against Chinese-focused miner Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM.TO), Chief Executive Officer Rui Feng told Reuters.

"I think everybody has been waiting for the KPMG report," Feng said in an interview. "I hope they have the same view as us, and this report will put this nonsense to an end."

Asked if the report was a vindication of Silvercorp's repeated denials of the allegations about misreported earnings and assets in China, Feng said: "Yes. That's a fact."

"One thing to detect fraud is cash," he added. "If the cash is right, there is no fraud." (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Janet Guttsman)