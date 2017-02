TORONTO, Sept 14 Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) on Wednesday slammed a new set of fraud allegations leveled against it, arguing that the new report targeting it is merely the effort of short-sellers seeking to drive down the value of its share price.

Shares of China-focused miner Silvercorp have slumped this week, after a new set of allegations against the company were posted on the alfredlittle.com website. Earlier this month, the company said it had obtained an anonymous letter accusing it of a $1.3 billion fraud. [ID:nN1E7810DH] (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Janet Guttsman)