Nov 21 Silvercorp Metals Inc said
it will buy China's SX Gold Mining Company for about $22.75
million.
The China-focussed Silvercorp said its subsidiary, Henan
Found Mining Co, has signed a share purchase agreement to
acquire a 100 percent equity interest in SX Gold Mining Company,
controlled by the Luoyang City government.
The company has already paid $19.6 million as part of the
deal and the balance is due on the completion of the transaction
and transfer of mining permits to Henan Found, Silvercorp said
in a statement.
SX Gold operates the XHP mine, with its silver, gold, lead
and zinc deposits, near Luoyang City in the Henan Province of
central China.
Silvercorp said it intends to resume mining activities at
XHP and expects to complete the mill upgrade and be in operation
by February next year.
Shares of Silvercorp closed at C$8.11 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
