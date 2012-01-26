Jan 26 Silvercorp Metals said it
found high-grade silver at its mine in the Henan Province of
China.
The China-focused miner said it drilled 78 holes and found
four high-grade silver-lead zones at the LM Mine West.
Based on the results, the company said it will begin
development work.
Vancouver-based Silvercorp was one of several Sino-Canadian
companies hurt last year by allegations of fraud. A recent KPMG
review of the company's financials appears to have cleared it of
most of the anonymous allegations against it.
Following the KPMG report last month, Silvercorp Chief
Executive Rui Feng had said the company would now refocus on
building value for its shareholders through ventures such as
mining, exploration and resource development.
Shares of the company closed at C$7.61 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
