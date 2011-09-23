* Co demands short sellers retract allegations against it
Sept 23 China-focused miner Silvercorp Metals
(SVM.TO) said on Friday it had filed a lawsuit asking websites
to remove "false, defamatory and fraudulent information" from
short-sellers who have accused the company of fraud.
Toronto-listed Silvercorp filed its suit in New York County
Supreme Court. It charged Chinastockwatch.com, Jerry Katz,
Alfredlittle.com, Alfred Little, Simon Moore and several "John
Doe" defendants with spreading false information about the
company on the Internet and in letters.
Silvercorp said the defendants had attempted to drive down
its stock price to make their short positions in the company's
stock more profitable.
In its lawsuit, Silvercorp demanded that the short sellers
remove the statements and reports against it that are posted on
chinastockwatch.com and alfredlittle.com and it asked the court
to block the short sellers from publishing "further false and
defamatory reports concerning Silvercorp."
Simon Moore, who edits material posted on alfredlittle.com,
was not immediately available for comment.
Silvercorp said it is seeking monetary damages of an amount
to be determined at trial and punitive damages in excess of $10
million.
Silvercorp is one of numerous North American-listed
China-focused companies to come under short-seller attack. The
short sellers have accused it of inflating earnings and the
size of its mineral resources. [ID:nS1E78D0YV]
The company, which operates silver mines in China, has
denied all the allegations against it, describing them as part
of a "short and distort" scheme.
Shares of Silvercorp rose 1.4 percent to C$7.15 in morning
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while its U.S.-listed
shares were up 1.6 percent at $6.93.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha)