BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
Aug 2 Canadian miner Silvercorp Metals posted a lower first-quarter profit as production fell and the company was not able to realize higher silver prices.
Silvercorp, a Vancouver-based company focused on mining in China, reported a net income of $9.5 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with $34.2 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 36 percent to $44.5 million.
The company produced 1.2 million ounces of silver during the quarter, down from 1.6 million ounces a year ago.
Average realized selling price for silver fell 23 percent to $22.97 per ounce.
The company said it expects to produce about 5.5 million ounces of silver and 8,300 ounces of gold this year.
Shares of Silvercorp closed at C$5.22 on Thursday the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc reported a net profit of C$186 million on Friday, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.