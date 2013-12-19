VANCOUVER Dec 19 A Canadian securities
regulator has accused a short seller who ran a high-profile
campaign against miner Silvercorp Metals Inc two years
ago of fraud.
The British Columbia Securities Commission said in a
statement on Thursday that Jon Richard Carnes "wrote a false
negative report" about Silvercorp and published it anonymously
on a financial blog he controlled.
Silvercorp is a China-focused miner headquartered in
Vancouver and listed on the Toronto and New York stock
exchanges.
It was one of several North American companies with
operations in China that were hurt in 2011 by allegations of
fraud from short sellers, investors who borrow stocks and then
sell them in the hope they will decline in price so they can buy
them back more cheaply and pocket the difference. The most
high-profile of these companies was Toronto-listed Chinese
forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, whose shares have since been
delisted.
Dates for a hearing will be set in February.
Carnes could not be reached for comment immediately. A call
to the New York office of EOS Holdings LLC, a hedge fund that
the BCSC said that Carnes ran, went directly to an answering
machine.
The commission said that Carnes began building a short
position in Silvercorp's shares by purchasing put options that
expired on Sept. 17, 2011. Put options enable the holder to
profit from a stock's decline.
After Carnes published his report on the AlfredLittle.com
website on Sept. 13, 2011, Silvercorp's share price closed down
20 percent, the commission said. It said Carnes closed his short
position the next day, earning a gross profit of nearly US$2.8
million.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission helped the
Canadian agency with its investigation.
In January 2012, Silvercorp added Carnes, EOS and three
other defendants to a lawsuit it filed in New York that claimed
a series of short-seller reports had falsely accused the miner
of a massive fraud to drive down the stock.
The suit was later dismissed, with the judge ruling that the
reports were expressions of opinion and protected by the U.S.
Constitution's provisions for freedom of expression.
Silvercorp's stock is down 52 percent this year, in line
with its peers.