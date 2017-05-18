May 18 European private equity investor
Silverfleet Capital said it made four hires to its investment
team in London, Munich and Paris.
Johan Boork joined the firm in London as an associate. He
previously worked with the Nordics coverage team of UBS
Investment Bank.
Jan Kux and Guntram Kieferle joined Silverfleet's Munich
office in the roles of associate and analyst, respectively. Kux
joined from JPMorgan, where he worked in corporate
finance, while Kieferle joined Silverfleet as an intern in 2016.
Constance d'Avout joined as an associate in Paris. She was
previously at EQT Partners' credit funds team in London.
