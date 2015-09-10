Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German sausage casings producer Kalle is preparing a stock market listing, as its private equity owner seeks to benefit from high company valuations, several people familiar with the matter said.
Buyout group Silverfleet has asked Rothschild to act as an advisor on the prospective deal, which could take place in the first half of 2016, the people said.
Silverfleet bought Kalle for 213 million euros ($238 million) in 2009 and is hoping to make a considerable profit when selling shares on the stock market.
Silverfleet and Rothschild both declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Freya Berry; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.