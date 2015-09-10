(Adds details on company, background)

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German sausage casings producer Kalle is preparing a stock market listing, as its private equity owner seeks to benefit from high company valuations, several people familiar with the matter said.

Buyout group Silverfleet has asked Rothschild to act as an advisor on the prospective deal, which could take place in the first half of 2016, the people said.

Silverfleet bought Kalle for 213 million euros ($238 million) in 2009 and is hoping to make a considerable profit when selling shares on the stock market.

Silverfleet and Rothschild both declined to comment. Kalle, which employs 1800 staff and last year posted sales of 263 million euros, was not immediately available for comment.

Germany is currently experiencing a wave of initial public offerings from companies held by buyout groups, which are seeking to cash out in hot equity markets.

Among others, Hellman & Friedman is planning to float classifieds group Scout24, PAI is preparing an IPO of construction materials group Xella and Cinven is expected to launch the listing of truck parts maker Jost.

The company was founded in 1863 and in 1952 was acquired by chemicals group Hoechst, which was later merged which Rhone-Poulenc and renamed Aventis.

Buyout group CVC bought Kalle from Hoechst in 1997 and later sold it to peer private equity group Montagu. ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Freya Berry; Editing by Christoph Steitz)