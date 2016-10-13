BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 13 Exploration and production company RSP Permian Inc said it would buy Silver Hill Energy Partners for a deal valued at about $2.4 billion to expand its assets in the Permian Basin in Texas.
RSP Permian will buy Silver Hill, controlled by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP and Ridgemont Equity Partners, for $1.25 billion in cash and 31 million shares.
RSP Permian's shares were down 5.8 percent at $39.29 in extended trading. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru