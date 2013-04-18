By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, April 18 Silver Lake, the partner of
Michael Dell in a $24.4 billion deal to take Dell Inc
private, said on Thursday it had raised $10.3 billion from
investors for its latest private equity fund, the largest of its
kind to focus on technology.
The successful fundraising indicates confidence from
investors in the buyout firm. The fund, Silver Lake Partners IV,
started fundraising last year with a target of $7.5 billion.
Reuters reported last month that Silver Lake would exceed that
and raise some $10 billion on strong demand.
"We received strong investor demand for this fund and are
deeply gratified by the confidence in Silver Lake demonstrated
by our limited partners, many of whom have been long-term
investors with us," the firm's managing partners Jim Davidson,
Egon Durban, Ken Hao, Mike Bingle and Greg Mondre, said in a
statement.
For the first time in Silver Lake's history, the majority of
the investors in the fund were based outside the United States,
with a big inflow of money coming from Asia and the Middle East,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
All the top ten investors by capital that participated in
Silver Lake's previous fund also made commitments to the latest
fund. Some $300 million was committed to the fund by Silver Lake
fund managers and entities affiliated with them, the person
said.
Silver Lake declined to comment.
Investors in Silver Lake's funds include public and
corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments,
foundations, family offices and high net-worth individuals.
Silver Lake, whose best known investments include Skype and
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group, was founded in 1999 by
Davidson, Glenn Hutchins and David Roux.
In December 2011, before Silver Lake Partners IV was
launched, Silver Lake promoted Bingle, Durban, Hao and Mondre,
who had been with the firm for more than a decade, from managing
directors to managing partners, as Hutchins joined Roux in
taking a step back from active management.
Silver Lake has delivered a gross internal rate of return
of 27 percent and a net internal rate of return (IRR) of 18
percent overall since its inception.
Its previous fund, the $9.3 billion Silver Lake Partners
III, which launched in 2007, was valued at 1.37 times the amount
that investors had put into it, and had a net IRR of 16.76
percent as of the end of September, according to the New Jersey
Division of Investment.
Since the 2008 financial crisis, several private equity
firms have launched funds that are smaller than their
predecessors, making Silver Lake's latest private equity fund an
exception.
Buyout funds raised $26 billion globally in the first
quarter of 2013, a 44 percent increase from a year earlier,
according to market research firm Preqin.
Skype is arguably one of Silver Lake's most famous and
successful deals. It sold the internet phone company to
Microsoft Corp for $8.5 billion in 2011 after buying it
just 18 months earlier for $2.5 billion.
Silver Lake invested approximately $934 million in Skype and
received $2.9 billion of cash proceeds at exit, a gross IRR of
75 percent and 3.1 times its investors money, according to the
New Jersey public pension fund.
Raising $10.3 billion will offer Silver Lake capacity to
carry out some of the biggest deals in the sector. It has made
its biggest equity commitment in its history by offering to
invest $1.4 billion as part of the Dell deal, although it plans
to sell down some of that commitment to its investors.