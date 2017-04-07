JGBs pare losses after BOJ makes no policy change
TOKYO, June 16 Japanese government bond prices on Friday pared most of their early losses after the Bank of Japan refrained from making significant changes to its policy statement.
April 7 London-based hedge fund Silver Ridge Asset Management has named three new portfolio managers, a source close to the firm told Reuters.
The fund has appointed Elias Sakkal and Jay Rawal as portfolio managers in New York, covering Latin America, the source said.
Sakkal was previously a portfolio manager at the Rohatyn Group, while Rawal had worked as a trader with the same group, according to their LinkedIn profiles.
Silver Ridge also appointed Jay Parshottam as a portfolio manager in London to cover global credit, the source said.
Parshottam has been working with the fund since January this year and was previously a managing director at Citi UK, according to his LinkedIn page.
Silver Ridge, which bets on macroeconomic trends, is up 5 percent in the year to March 31, documents seen by Reuters showed. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan in London and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
TOKYO, June 16 Japanese government bond prices on Friday pared most of their early losses after the Bank of Japan refrained from making significant changes to its policy statement.
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cash, people and equipment are pouring into the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas as business booms in the largest U.S. oilfield. But one group of investors is heading the other way - concerned that shale may become a victim of its own success.