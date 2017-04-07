April 7 London-based hedge fund Silver Ridge Asset Management has named three new portfolio managers, a source close to the firm told Reuters.

The fund has appointed Elias Sakkal and Jay Rawal as portfolio managers in New York, covering Latin America, the source said.

Sakkal was previously a portfolio manager at the Rohatyn Group, while Rawal had worked as a trader with the same group, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Silver Ridge also appointed Jay Parshottam as a portfolio manager in London to cover global credit, the source said.

Parshottam has been working with the fund since January this year and was previously a managing director at Citi UK, according to his LinkedIn page.

Silver Ridge, which bets on macroeconomic trends, is up 5 percent in the year to March 31, documents seen by Reuters showed. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan in London and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)