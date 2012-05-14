May 14 Silver Wheaton Corp reported a
20 percent increase in first-quarter earnings on Monday, driven
by increased output from mines with which the stream financing
company has silver purchase agreements.
Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton said net income had risen to
$147.2 million, or 41 cents a share, up from $122.2 million, or
34 cents a share, a year-earlier.
The company, which helps finance mine construction by giving
miners upfront cash in exchange for receiving a portion of the
asset's future silver production at a set price, said quarterly
revenue had risen 26 percent to $199.6 million.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)