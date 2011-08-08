(Follows alerts)
Aug 8 Silver Wheaton Corp reported a
nearly ten-times jump in second-quarter profit due mainly to
higher silver and gold prices, and said its 2015 attributable
production forecast remains unchanged.
For the April-June quarter, net profit rose to $148.1
million, or 42 cents a share, from $15.3 million, or 4 cents a
share, a year ago.
Sales for the company, which provides up-front financing to
miners in exchange for the right to buy their silver by-product,
more than doubled to $194.8 million.
Operating cash flows jumped 151 percent to $168.3 million,
or 48 cents a share.
Average realized selling price of silver and gold jumped 108
percent and 24 percent, respectively.
Attributable silver equivalent production was up 5 percent
to 6.2 million ounces.
In July, the company lowered its full-year attributable
production outlook, blaming a slow ramp-up at Goldcorp's
Penasquito mine in Mexico.
Silver Wheaton has the right to 25 percent of silver
production at Penasquito, which is Mexico's largest open-pit
mine.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)