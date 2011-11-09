* Q3 profit $0.38/share vs. street estimates $0.50/share
* Revenue doubles to $185.2 million on metal prices
(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
Nov 9 Silver Wheaton Corp (SLW.TO) reported a
96 percent jump in third-quarter profit, driven by strong
precious metal prices, and the company tripled its dividend for
the current quarter.
The company has linked dividend payments to operating cash
flows in the prior quarter and will now pay a dividend of 9
cents per share in the fourth quarter.
Silver Wheaton's chief executive, Randy Smallwood, had
earlier said he was "embarrassed" by his company's low dividend
yield. [nS1E78F1FF]
On an adjusted basis, net profit in the quarter ended Sept.
30 rose to $135.0 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with
$68.9 million, or 20 cents a share, in the year-earlier
quarter.
Analysts, on average, has expected earnings of 50 cents a
share, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton, which buys
silver by-product from other miners and then resells it,
doubled to $185.2 million.
Average cash costs in the quarter were $4.12 per silver
equivalent ounce, compared with $4.09 last year. The average
realized sales price rose 87 percent to $36.44 per ounce of
silver from $19.51 in the same quarter of 2010.
Production attributable to the miner rose slightly to 6.1
million ounces in the third quarter.
The company said it remains confident of achieving
production forecast of 25 million-26 million silver equivalent
ounces in 2011 as its partners continued to ramp up production
at their mines.
Silver Wheaton said it had $716 million in cash on hand at
the end of the third quarter, and that it continues to look to
make new silver stream deals.
The company plans to increase its attributable production
to 43 million ounces by 2015, boosted mainly by output from
Goldcorp's (G.TO) Penasquito mine in Mexico and Barrick Gold's
(ABX.TO) Pascua Lama mine on the border between Argentina and
Chile.
Shares of the company closed at C$36.80 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)