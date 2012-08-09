Aug 9 Canada's Silver Wheaton Corp's
second-quarter profit fell 5 percent as lower silver price
offset increased sales.
The silver company said net earnings fell to $141.4 million,
or 40 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $148.1
million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $201.4 million on silver
equivalent sales of 6.9 million ounces, up 36 percent.
April-June silver prices fell 24 percent to average
$29.4 per ounce.
Silver Wheaton pays miners a lump sum upfront for the right
to buy future precious metal production well below current
market value. Success depends on prices for gold, silver and
other precious metals staying high.
The company signed a $750 million stream financing deal with
HudBay Minerals Inc on Wednesday, wherein Silver
Wheaton will get a share of the precious metal produced at two
of HudBay's mines.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto and Ankur Banerjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)