March 11 China-based Simcere Pharmaceutical Group received a buyout offer from a consortium led by Chairman Jinsheng Ren for $9.56 per American depositary share (ADS), valuing the company at about $500 million.

The offer represents a premium of 19 percent to Simcere's Friday close.

Simcere said on Monday it has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal.