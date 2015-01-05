UPDATE 1-Nigerian central bank approves licence for development bank
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Jan 5 Simcorp A/S :
* Revises its expectation for revenue growth in reported currency to be above 6 pct (previously around 4 pct)
* Says expectations for EBIT margin in reported currency is now more than 23 pct (previously around 23 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.