UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
Sept 1 Simcorp A/S : * new share buyback program * Says initiated share buyback program for up to EUR 10.0 million, to be
executed from 2 September 2014 to 13 February 2015 * Says maximum number of shares that can be bought is 500,000 shares of DKK 1
each * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 12 The Trump administration's firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara sent shockwaves through New York, but veterans of the high-profile office expect a longstanding mission of cracking down on political corruption and Wall Street wrongdoing to remain intact.