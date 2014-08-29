Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
COPENHAGEN Aug 29 Danish software provider Simcorp reported on Friday better-than-expected second-quarter operating profit and revenue, but adjusted its revenue guidance lower for the full year.
Operating profit rose to 11.9 million euros ($16 million) from 11.3 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, beating an average forecast of 10.3 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Simcorp, which sells software and services to the financial sector, said it now expects 2014 revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent in local currencies and an operating profit margin of 24.5 percent in local currency terms.
It previously guided for 10 percent revenue growth and an operating profit margin of 24 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.7599 euro) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)