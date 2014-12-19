BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
Dec. 19 Simcorp A/S :
* Said on Thursday revised its expectation for revenue growth in reported currency to be around 4 pct (previous guidance: around 7 pct)
* Said revised its expectation for EBIT margin in reported currency to be around 23 pct (previous guidance: around 24 pct) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares