Dec. 19 Simcorp A/S :

* Said on Thursday revised its expectation for revenue growth in reported currency to be around 4 pct (previous guidance: around 7 pct)

* Said revised its expectation for EBIT margin in reported currency to be around 23 pct (previous guidance: around 24 pct) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)