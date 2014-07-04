UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd , the world's top oil palm planter by landbank size, is seeking to raise about $500 million by listing its automobile unit as early as this year, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Sime Darby has invited banks to make a pitch to win the IPO mandate, they added. The plantations-to-motoring conglomerate has earlier flagged possible listings of some units to improve valuations.
Sime Darby officials did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment. The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised speak to the media. (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu and Ngui Yantoultra; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources