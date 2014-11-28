KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Palm oil prices are expected to average 2,200-2,500 ringgit per tonne from now until June 2015, said the chief executive officer of Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, the world's top oil palm planter by land size.

The outlook is based on the higher biodiesel mandate in Malaysia and palm's attractiveness compared to other vegetable oils, Mohd Bakke Salleh said at a press conference on Friday, after the planter announced its first-quarter earnings results.

"Palm is still the best out of all the other edible oils in terms of price and land utilisation," he said, adding that the growing world population will also help lift consumption of the tropical oil.

Sime Darby's net profit for the July-September period climbed 2.4 percent to 500.7 million ringgit ($148.30 million), from 489 million ringgit a year ago, driven by gains at its plantation, motors and property businesses.

Malaysian palm oil, which sets the tone for global prices, has tumbled 19 percent this year on prospects of a record supply of competing soybeans from the U.S. and South America.

A slide in crude oil prices and a disappointing take-up for biodiesel in top grower Indonesia have also weighed. ($1 = 3.3770 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Tom Hogue)