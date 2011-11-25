KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Malaysia's Sime Darby reported a net profit rise of 63 percent for its first quarter ended September mainly driven by higher crude palm oil prices and better contributions from business segments including motors and manufacturing.

It posted a net Q1 net profit of 1.1 billion ringgit compared with 654.7 million ringgit a year earlier.

The world's largest planter by landbank size said in a statement that it was positive on its long-term fundamentals, but was cautious on its outlook for the remainder of the year.

Sime's shares rose 0.1 percent on Friday morning ahead of the earnings announcement while the broader market fell 0.9 percent.

