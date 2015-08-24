KUALA LUMPUR Aug 24 Malaysian plantations-to-motoring conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd said it is weighing options to strengthen its balance sheet after its acquisition of New Britain Palm Oil.

"Sime Darby Berhad has been reviewing possible capital management options towards strengthening its balance sheet following the New Britain Palm Oil acquisition and to prepare for any opportunities that may arise," said a company spokesman.

The company earlier this year completed the $1.7 billion acquisition of Papua New Guinea-based New Britain Palm Oil. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)